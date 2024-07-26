Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.4 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 840,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,554. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

