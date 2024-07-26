Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Trading Up 4.0 %
ALSN stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49.
Allison Transmission Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.
ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
