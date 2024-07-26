Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 4.0 %

ALSN stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.