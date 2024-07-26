Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.84. The stock had a trading volume of 524,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,296. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.73 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $263.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

