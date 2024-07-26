Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 214,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,888 shares of company stock valued at $25,699,259. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $168.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,920,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574,439. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.