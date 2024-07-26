Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $208.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,990,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,850,000 after buying an additional 136,951 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,407,000 after buying an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

