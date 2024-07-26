Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 148.80 ($1.92). Approximately 1,376,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,787,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.20 ($1.86).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,516.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.92.

About Alphawave IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.