Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. 265,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amerant Bancorp

Insider Activity at Amerant Bancorp

In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.