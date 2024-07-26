Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 14,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

