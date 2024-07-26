AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Shares Down 1.4%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $61.70. Approximately 184,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

AMERCO Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

