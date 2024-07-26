American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,219,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,578,020. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.03.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

