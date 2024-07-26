American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-1.30 EPS.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,219,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,578,020. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
