Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Up 205.4% in July

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the June 30th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

