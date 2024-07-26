Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Up 205.4% in July

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the June 30th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.
