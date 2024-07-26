Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $64.53. 5,706,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Activity

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

