Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE APH traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,876,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

