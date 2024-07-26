AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $23.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average is $302.59. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

