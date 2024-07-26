AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $300.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.63.

AppFolio stock traded down $19.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.72. The company had a trading volume of 240,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,295. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.34.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Long Walk Management LP boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $12,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

