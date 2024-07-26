Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,713 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

APLE stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,334. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

