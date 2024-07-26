Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Arch Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.59. 494,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $111.52 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.80 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.63.
Arch Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
