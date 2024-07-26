Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,470. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

