Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Up 1,095.8% in July

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 1,095.8% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 152,411 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AACT stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

