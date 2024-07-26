Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,622,000 after buying an additional 190,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 560,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. 301,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,358. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

