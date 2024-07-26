Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently -37.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

