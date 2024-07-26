Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 56,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $537.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.74. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Arrow Financial

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

