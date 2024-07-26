Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $265.00 at Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.08.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $273.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.82 and a 200-day moving average of $248.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $214.13 and a 1-year high of $277.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.