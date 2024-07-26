Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $286.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Shares of AJG traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $277.02. 149,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $214.13 and a 1 year high of $279.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

