Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $43.71. 346,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

