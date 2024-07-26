Arweave Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $34.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $30.38 or 0.00044679 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,992.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.97 or 0.00557365 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00066718 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
