ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Zacks reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 7,917,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,245. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

