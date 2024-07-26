ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. ASGN updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-$1.39 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.390 EPS.

ASGN stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ASGN news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

