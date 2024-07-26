ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.59), reports. The business had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.25. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $813.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

