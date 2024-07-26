Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Raised to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Associated Banc stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

