Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.76

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.76, with a volume of 36988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Astrana Health Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

