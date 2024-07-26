Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

