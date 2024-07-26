AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $24.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get AT&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after buying an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.