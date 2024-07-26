AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %
AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,731,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.