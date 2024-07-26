AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Trading Down 0.8 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,731,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

