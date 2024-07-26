Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 327,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,774,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

