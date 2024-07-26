Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Position Boosted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,589,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,732,000 after buying an additional 1,040,529 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,043,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,635,000 after buying an additional 79,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $91.77. 180,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,559. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

