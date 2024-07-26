Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Avery Dennison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.94. 21,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,987. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.77. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

