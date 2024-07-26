Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,114 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.95. 2,113,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,763. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

