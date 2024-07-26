Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nutanix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nutanix by 387.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.1 %

Nutanix stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,198. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.90, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

