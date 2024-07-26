Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,093,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $19.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $856.20. The stock had a trading volume of 555,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $794.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $857.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.29.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

