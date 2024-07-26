Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $13,511,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QID traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,278,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,284. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

