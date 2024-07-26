Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,303. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,163,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

