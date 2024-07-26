Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.71. 577,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,446. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.22.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

