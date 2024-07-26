Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.71.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

DE stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.55. 1,377,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.93 and a fifty-two week high of $441.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.