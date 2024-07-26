Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ARKK traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $45.78. 7,206,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,030,108. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

