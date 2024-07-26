Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,465. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.42 and its 200 day moving average is $423.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.59.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

