Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.49. 446,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
