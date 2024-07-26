Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. 5,103,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,823. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

