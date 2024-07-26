Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,194 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. 4,573,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

