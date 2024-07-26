Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 422 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 275,455 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 60,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

